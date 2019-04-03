0 Teens accused in murder of wedding guest outside country club appear in court

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two teens accused in the murder of a wedding guest outside a Brookhaven country club appeared in Fulton County court Wednesday morning.

The judge ruled that prior similar crimes can be used against them.

We’re in court where they are expected to make their final plea, for updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

The judge is hearing pretrial motions from both sides.

The state prosecutor argued to bring in information about prior robberies committed by each defendant.

The accused gunman, Jayden Myrick, was 17 at the time of the murder of Christian Broder outside the city club in Brookhaven last July.

Myrick was released without serving prison time for a similar armed robbery when he was just 14 years old and was out on probation last summer.

Torrus Fleetwood faces the same murder indictment and is the accused driver during the armed robbery of a group leaving a wedding.

Fleetwood was granted bond so he can get out of jail until trial when he is either convicted or found innocent.

The judge ruled in both cases that the prior cases can be used to show street gang activity and motive in the murder.

“I believe the defense in this case will be identity, it was not Jayden Myrick who did it, was someone else, so I’m asking to admit the armed robbery case that he pled guilty to show intent, to show motive, to show opportunity,” Ryan Piechocinski said.

Fleetwood’s defense attorney also argued a motion to have separate trials.

Still, there are four defendants on the murder indictment.

The two other people are teens who are even younger and accused of being there too.

