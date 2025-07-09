Teen sentenced for murdering 16-year-old schoolmate on the job at DeKalb IHOP

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge teen will spend years in prison after a jury convicted him of murder.

On June 20, a DeKalb County jury found Jakari Naki Childs, now 18, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old.

The conviction stems from the death of 16-year-old Jacob Johnson that occurred in June 2023.

DeKalb County investigators said, just before noon on July 15, 2023, police responded to the IHOP on Panola Road in Lithonia about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a Johnson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

DKPD spoke to an employee at the restaurant who witnessed the shooting. She told police that Childs, who was 16 at the time, was her ex-boyfriend. She said Childs showed up at the restaurant unannounced, looking for her. Johnson, who was best friends with the young woman, also worked at the IHOP and told her about Childs’ arrival.

All three teens attended school together, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office

According to investigators, Childs walked back out of the restaurant and several other employees noticed that Childs had a handgun. Childs’ former girlfriend went outside to look for Childs and asked him to leave the restaurant.

Police said then Childs immediately shot Johnson, who was standing next to Childs’ ex-girlfriend. She ran to a nearby business and asked employees to call 911.

Johnson later died.

A judge sentenced Childs to life with the possibility of parole, plus six years to be served consecutively.

