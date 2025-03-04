Teenage girl shot multiple times at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl was shot multiple times at a DeKalb County home overnight Tuesday.

The shooting happened on Brecken Place around 12:10 a.m. Investigators said there were several people inside the home and told police they woke up to gunshots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police do not have an update on the girl’s condition at this time.

DeKalb police is asking for anyone who may have information on the shooting to come forward. You can stay anonymous and submit a tip through the department’s Tip411 app or texting “DKPD” to 847411.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group