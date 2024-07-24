Teen found lying outside stairwell with several gunshot wounds at Clarkston apartments

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Clarkston police are seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for the death of a teen who was shot and killed last month.

On June 17 at 12:30 a.m. Clarkston officers were called to the Springdale Glen Apartments on Brockett Road.

When police arrived, they found Messiah Battle, 17, lying on the outside stairwell.

Officials said Battle had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Clarkston police is asking for the public’s help for information about the shooting, including the identity of the people present at the time of the shooting.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or submitting a tip online. You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

