16-year-old dead, 2 hospitalized after early morning crash, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old died in an early morning crash in DeKalb County, according to police.
At around 1:40 a.m., DeKalb officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Northcrest Road and Chamblee-Tucker Road, finding a 16-year-old driver dead on the scene.
Officers said two passengers in the car at the time were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about this crash for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
None of the victim’s identities have been released.
The circumstances around the crash are unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Worker dies after dropping AirPods, getting pinned under conveyor at Ga. golf cart plant
- ‘I am in the post office drama:’ More USPS customers coming out with complaints about mail issues
- DeKalb County neighborhood says a man has been living in his driveway for months
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group