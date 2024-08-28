‘Technically not infestation:’ Atlanta VA ORs still closed from flying bugs, no timeline to reopen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After temporarily closing its operating rooms for nearly two weeks, the Atlanta VA Medical Center has still not made it clear exactly when insects began appearing in the surgical suites, prompting the closure.

Channel 2 Action News has been asking for further details and answers about the presence of the insects unfolding in the medical center for more than a week.

As previously reported, the Department of Veterans Affairs temporarily closed ORs after “intermittent sightings of flying insects” were reported at the hospital. Despite two to three insects being reportedly seen multiple days consecutively, the VA said the insects’ presence “did not technically meet the definition of an infestation,” but still took immediate action to ensure patient safety.

In part of their initial response to questions about the issue, the VA said their “pest control efforts include the installation of air curtains, pest control lighting, and the treatment of drains with biologically safe chemicals designed to break down organic matter” and that they “are working closely and aggressively with the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) and VA Central Office subject matter experts to ensure the swift resumption of surgical services.”

Responding to further inquiry by Channel 2 Action News, a spokesman for the VA said that the department defines an infestation as “the presence of pests in large numbers that could potentially compromise the health and safety of our patients and staff or interfere with the operation of our facilities.”

In terms of when the VA’s operating rooms will reopen, officials said they are still working to ensure the “situation is fully resolved and we can ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety,” by working with pest control experts.

While VA staff have worked to reschedule procedures as quickly as possible and all impacted patients have been directly notified, the VA did not provide a direct timeline for when services will return to normal at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

As far as when the intermittent flying insect sightings first began, or how long the issue has persisted, Channel 2 Action News has still been unable to get a clear answer from the Department of Veterans Affairs, even after multiple requests.

“Upon becoming aware of the situation, the Atlanta VA Medical Center immediately closed the operating rooms and notified affected patients. Transparency and patient safety are our top priorities, and we ensured swift communication directly with those impacted,” the VA said in a statement but did not provide a date for the appearance of flying insects in the operating rooms.

Channel 2 Action News has remained in contact with the VA and are waiting for further clarification. We will update this story when new details are made available.

