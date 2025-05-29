DeKalb County

SWAT team, multiple DeKalb police units respond to barricaded suspect on Lavista Road

By WSBTV.com News Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department has a heavy presence of officers out on Lavista Road.

According to a police spokesman, the officers and SWAT team are responding to what was said to be a barricaded suspect.

No additional details were available.

Channel 2 Action News has a news team on the way to bring you the details, Live on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

