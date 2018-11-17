STANDOFF: Man holed up with 3 kids, firearms in DeKalb home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed a SWAT situation is underway in DeKalb County.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was the first on the scene Friday night at the Water's Edge subdivision in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb police said they were called around 5 p.m. about a domestic disturbance near Wood Hollow Way.
Police told Klaus a man is holed up with three kids and firearms.
BREAKING: DeKalb Co. Police in Water’s Edge subdivision in Stone Mountain for SWAT situation. Neighbors who live off Wood Hollow Way aren’t allowed back in their homes right now. pic.twitter.com/udv5gm39IC— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 17, 2018
Huge police presence in Water’s Edge neighborhood for “SWAT situation.” Resident told me this is unusual for this very quiet neighborhood. An ambulance is here on standby. pic.twitter.com/a7wl0FHOW6— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) November 17, 2018
Two pediatric ambulances were seen arriving to the scene late Friday night.
“Any time we have a response like this, we are concerned for not only police personnel but as far as the safety of DeKalb citizens as well,” Lt. Anthony Wills said.
Investigators are trying to end the standoff peacefully.
Neighbors who live off Wood Hollow Way told Klaus they were given instructions to not re-enter their homes until further notice.
At least one MARTA bus is in the area for displaced neighbors to use as a warming station.
