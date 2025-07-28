Suspects toss out guns during I-20 chase in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police have charged three men they say led officers on a chase while tossing guns from the car.

It started Sunday afternoon on Interstate 20. An officer pulled over a driver for speeding and ran a check on him and the passenger. The officer learned one of them was wanted for aggravated assault. The driver took off when another officer arrive and started a chase.

Police said the suspects threw guns out of the car. The chase went off I-20 and onto Fayetteville Road, where the suspects hit a curb and crashed. Officers took the driver, identified as 31-year-old Michael Chatman, into custody after they say he tried to run.

DeKalb County Jail records show Chatman faces 16 various driving, drug and gun-related charges.

Police have not identified the two passengers, but said they will also be charged after they are released from the hospital.

No officers or bystanders were hurt.

