Suspects charged after man shot, killed during robbery over Louis Vuitton bag in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are facing charges after authorities said they shot a man to death over a designer bag last month.
Travis Davis, 28, of Jonesboro, has been charged with felony murder and armed robbery in the shooting death of Lorenza Tucker, 34, which happened on May 30 at a shopping center on LaVista Road in Tucker.
Authorities allege that Travis Davis shot Tucker while stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from him.
The sheriff’s office and the US Marshals arrested Davis at a home in Riverdale and took him into custody.
Dontavious Davis, 25, was also arrested in connection with Tucker’s death.
They are both charged with murder and armed robbery.
