Suspected DUI driver crashes vehicle after driving away from Dunwoody traffic stop

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are searching for a driver who, they said, ran away from the scene of a crash.

Police said the initial traffic stop happened Saturday along Ashford Dunwoody Road at Hammond Drive.

According to Dunwoody police, as an officer tried to stop a vehicle, the driver drove away. Officials said the officer did not initiate a chase.

Officers used a Flock camera to track the area where the vehicle was last seen.

Authorities said the same officer who tried to stop the driver previously found the vehicle again, and the driver drove away a second time.

DPD said the second time, the driver crashed the car and ran away. He has not been caught.

Dunwoody officials said evidence found in the vehicle is believed the driver was DUI (driving under the influence).

Authorities say they have likely identified the suspect. His name and age have not been released.

The department tells Channel 2 Action News there was and still is no danger to the public.

