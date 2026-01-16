Suspect fired gun inside Chamblee Walmart store before being shot, killed by police

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Investigators are releasing more information after police shot and killed a shoplifter near a DeKalb County Walmart.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect fired a shot inside the store while fighting with officers, and then ran out of the store.

The GBI said two officers outside gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop his gun. Instead, investigators said, the man began to walk toward one of the officers with the gun still in hand, and the officers opened fire.

The two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave. One suffered a minor injury but wasn’t hit by gunfire.

