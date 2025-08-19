Suspect caught on video committing lewd act while looking inside Brookhaven motel windows

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

A man is in jail after Brookhaven police caught him committing a lewd act while looking into hotel rooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 1, Brookhaven officers responded to a report about a man looking into windows at the Red Roof Inn on North Druid Hills Road.

BPD used their drone to find the man, and the video appears to show him looking into the windows.

Officers went to the hotel to confront the man, later identified as Scottice Griffin.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Are you in room 310? Have you been out here touching yourself?” the officer asked Griffin.

“No. Why would I be doing that for?” Griffin replied.

“We got a call about someone with your description having his hands down his pants,” the officer said.

Griffin was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. He’s charged with public indecency and peeping Tom.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group