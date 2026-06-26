Suspect arrested after woman found shot sitting at MARTA bus stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman remains hospitalized after being shot at a bus stop, and the suspected gunwoman has been arrested, according to DeKalb County police.

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Officers responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman sitting on a bench at a bus stop suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.

Investigators learned the suspected shooter left the scene by boarding a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus after the shooting.

Working with MARTA Police, DeKalb County officers tracked down and detained the suspect as she exited a bus at the Five Points MARTA Station in downtown Atlanta.

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Police identified the suspect as Kyla Ward, 30.

Ward was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher confirmed that the shooting did not happen at the bus stop.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

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