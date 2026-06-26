Truck crashes into metro Atlanta home

DULUTH, Ga. — Police and firefighters are responding to a vehicle crash involving a home in Gwinnett County.

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Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters are on the scene in the 3400 block of Berwick South Drive after a truck crashed into a home.

Authorities have not released information about possible injuries or what led up to the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and use caution as emergency crews continue working at the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene. We’ll bring the latest updates, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 3 p.m.

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