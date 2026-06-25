Woman in critical condition after shooting near MARTA bus stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after being shot near a bus stop in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Memorial Dr. and Covington Hwy.

When they arrived, they found a woman believed to be in her mid-40s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

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Channel 2 Action News found officers centering their investigation around a MARTA bus stop.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher confirmed that the shooting did not happen at the bus stop.

He says MARTA officers later arrested the suspect and recovered a gun at the Five Points Station. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

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