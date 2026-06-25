Gwinnett officer fired after on-duty crash that ripped off front end of cruiser

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department say they have fired an officer after a crash while on duty earlier this month caused serious injuries.

Myles Green was terminated June 22 after an internal investigation.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported about the crash at Holcomb Bridge Road and Peachtree Parkway when it happened June 5.

Gwinnett PD earlier reported the crash caused serious injuries to the children in the other vehicles, and two adults were also hospitalized. The officer had minor injuries.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed a police car with massive damage to its front.

After the department’s Accident Investigation Unit conducted a review, the unit requested that the Georgia State Patrol assume responsibility for the investigation.

The Georgia State Patrol obtained arrest warrants for Green in connection with the incident, Gwinnett PD said.

Gwinnett County PD determined in a separate review of Green’s actions that he didn’t follow department policy when he responded to an emergency call. The police department said he entered the intersection against the traffic signal without first stopping and ensuring the way was clear.

“This contradicts department policy and training that requires officers to completely stop and determine right-of-way before proceeding through an intersection against a traffic signal,” the police department news release said.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department is committed to serving our community with professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Protecting lives and property remains central to our mission, and that commitment extends to every person traveling our roadways,” said Police Chief J.D. McClure. “We recognize that public trust is built through consistent actions, and we hold our employees to high standards in every aspect of their service.”

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