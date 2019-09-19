Students found with loaded gun at school, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two high school students at Columbia High School were found with a loaded gun, school officials said.
DeKalb County officials said they found the gun after one of the students smelled like marijuana. The student said he received the gun from another student, officials said.
The gun was confiscated and the students were charged, officials said.
We're learning more about the gun discovery and talking to students about it, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
#BREAKINGNEWS Two Columbia High School students were charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. We just got a statement from @dekalbcountysc2 and I'm working to talk with students. I'll have details in a live report at 4pm on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/Jx90oxgCzh— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}