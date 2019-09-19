  • Students found with loaded gun at school, officials say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two high school students at Columbia High School were found with a loaded gun, school officials said. 

    DeKalb County officials said they found the gun after one of the students smelled like marijuana. The student said he received the gun from another student, officials said. 

    The gun was confiscated and the students were charged, officials said.

