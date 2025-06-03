Stone Mountain mayor says she wants to ‘clear up’ allegations that could get her removed

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones is defending herself after the city council voted on rules that could lead to her removal at the end of an investigation into her use of city bank accounts.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was at a news conference the mayor held on Tuesday morning where she claimed she did nothing wrong.

“I’m here to clear up a lot of matters, because this city needs to move forward in goodness and grace," Jones said.

Last month, councilmembers discussed concerns that Jones abused her authority as mayor and launched an investigation into whether she took control of the city’s bank account.

They claimed that she removed names on the Downtown Development Authority’s account at Truist and left just her own.

She denied removing any names and said she only acted after the bank warned her of a potential cybersecurity risk.

“It came up later that two employees were taken off. It was not my doing, I don’t have that intent and don’t have that capability,” she said.

The city has since taken back control of all financial accounts and removed her access to them.

Councilmembers says they will not vote on whether to remove Jones as mayor until the independent investigation is complete.

Jones claimed that bank officials asked her to remove four names of people who no longer work with the city.

Gehlbach asked her who those people are, but she declined to comment, saying she had their identities but did not want to share out of fear of litigation.

