Stone Mountain City Council to vote on opening investigation into mayor

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — It was a bank alert that Stone Mountain city officials said notified them that Mayor Beverly Jones made modifications to the city’s Downtown Development Authority’s Truist bank account.

On Monday, the city council members will be voting to decide if it should hire a third party to investigate the mayor’s alleged actions.

Jones is facing allegations that she removed councilmember Teresa Crowe and Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Smith.

Council members told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that during a May board meeting, the city manager said in April, the mayor showed a Truist Bank employee a city resolution that removed everyone but herself as a signer for the account.

Smith confirmed with Lincoln that the council did not approve this resolution, and it’s unclear who wrote it.

During a May 6 meeting, council members voted to revoke her authority to make financial decisions and reinstated Smith and Crowe to the account.

Smith said the city’s charter requires more than one person to be listed as a signatory and requires City checks to be signed by two people.

Supporters of Jones told Lincoln over the phone that this is the latest false allegation made against the mayor.

The mayor has not responded to Channel 2 Action News’ calls and emails.

The city manager said in a statement:

“The City of Stone Mountain is aware of concerns raised about signatory authority on specific financial accounts. I can confirm that City leadership is actively collaborating with legal counsel, the financial institution, and the appropriate oversight bodies to ensure that all financial protocols and governing resolutions are followed and enforced.

“While I am unable to comment on ongoing internal matters involving specific individuals, I can assure the public that maintaining financial integrity and institutional transparency is a top priority. Appropriate safeguards are being implemented to protect the City and the Downtown Development Authority funds, ensure compliance with the City Charter, and clarify any procedural ambiguities.

“If additional information becomes available or formal findings are issued, we will keep the public informed.”

Truist also sent Lincoln a statement, saying: “We are actively working toward a resolution of the management of the city’s accounts with Truist.”

The city has not said exactly how much money is in the development authority’s account.

However, the January budget report said the DDA has a budget of more than $200,000.

