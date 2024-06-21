Stone Mountain man found guilty of shooting brother dead over fan

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury has found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing his brother over a fan.

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Quentin Hill was found guilty of malice murder for the death of his brother Westley Hill in December 2021 after the two fought over a fan.

The DA’s office said officers responded to a report of someone being shot at a home on Lost Colony Court in Stone Mountain around 4 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

When they got to the house, police found Westley Hill lying on the living room floor with gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said. Multiple witnesses at the scene told police that Quentin shot his brother, then drove away in his mother’s car.

The brothers’ mother, who was at the house at the time of the shooting, told investigators the two had been fighting over a fan when Quentin Hill grabbed a gun. She told police that she’d questioned him and said the fight wasn’t serious and he’d put the gun down before going outside.

Later, Quentin Hill came back in and his mother heard shots being fired, then Westley Hill screaming. The DA’s office said Westley Hill was shot twice and died.

On Feb. 5, 2022, the mother’s car was seen back at the house on Lost Colony Court. When officers spoke to the mother, she told them Quentin Hill had left the car at a different spot and that she had been driving it. She said Quentin Hill was not at the house and she did not know where he was.

At the end of March 2022, Quentin Hill turned himself in at the urging of his mother, according to the DA’s office.

The jury found Quentin Hill guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for shooting and killing his brother Westley Hill.

Now convicted, Quentin Hill is waiting for a sentencing date to be scheduled.

