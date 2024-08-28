St. Pius X football assistant coach on leave after pandering arrest during GBI operation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An assistant football coach at a metro Atlanta Catholic School is on administrative leave after he was arrested during a Georgia Bureau of Investigation operation.

The GBI said its agents participated in “Operation Wrong Room,” which is part of the national “Operation Coast to Coast” to help victims of human trafficking.

During the operation, agents also arrested at least 17 people in Georgia, including Larry Moyer.

Moyer has been charged with misdemeanor pandering. In his jail booking photo, you can see Moyer wearing a St. Pius X Catholic High School T-shirt. His social media pages list him as a wide receivers coach for St. Pius X football.

On Wednesday, the school confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Moyer is on the football staff. He has been placed on administrative leave.

DeKalb County jail records show that Moyer was arrested by Chamblee Police on Aug. 21 and was released three days later.

We’re working to learn more about how the football coach was arrested in the operation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

