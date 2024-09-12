Some DeKalb Co. residents without water due to main break

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a broken water main on Perimeter Center West near Hammond Drive in DeKalb County.

A private contractor installing fiber optic cables hit a 12-inch-diameter water main, causing the break.

Customers in that area are experiencing low to no water service.

Affected residents are encouraged to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.

