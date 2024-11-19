‘Smart choice:’ Bodycam video captures Brookhaven police taking down theft suspect

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven Police Department released bodycam video of a theft arrest that happened earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Nov. 5. Brookhaven officers were called to a reported theft at a local business.

With the help of their police drone, they were able to track down the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

By the time officers caught up with him, the suspect was already face-down on the ground, waiting to be handcuffed and arrested.

“Smart choice, smart choice. Put your hands behind your back for me,” the officer can be heard saying on the bodycam video.

The suspect’s age and identity were not released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group