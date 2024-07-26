Small nonprofit says Channel 2′s Stuff the Bus helps them in a big way

CLARKSTON, Ga. — At a sandy brown home in the heart of Clarkston, Rose Arnold says her upbringing made her who she is today.

“I was adopted and being adopted, I happened to have a very loving, nurturing environment,” Rose said to Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

That environment inspired her life’s work. She is the Director of Positive Growth Incorporated. The nonprofit in DeKalb County operates a group home for young people ages 12 through 21.

Some of the children have suffered in environments of neglect and sometimes abuse. Rose has been on a mission to change lives for 20 years now. She doesn’t do it alone. There are colleagues, staff, and Stuff the Bus.

Rose has been one of Channel 2′s partners in this effort since the beginning. Every year, her group home only asks for around 25 or 30 backpacks filled with school supplies, but she says each and every one means a great deal to the children who receive them.

She says it’s another way to show them they are cared for. Feelings she had as a child thanks to her adoptive parents.

“I just think about where I would have been had someone not taken me in and loved on me and nurtured me,” Rose said.

Rose will come to the Channel 2 studios on Saturday to pick up some backpacks.

