  • Sleeping 10-year-old girl hit by stray bullet during shootout

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is recovering Thursday morning in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom.

    Neighbors at the Oak Forest Apartments in DeKalb County heard about a dozen shots around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

    “We got up and granddaughter said all get on the floor! Get on the floor!” said neighbor Vicki Randall. 

    A stray bullet went into the bedroom of the sleeping girl, hitting her in the arm.

    We're hearing from police about why there were two shooters involved, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories