Sleeping 10-year-old girl hit by stray bullet during shootout

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old girl is recovering Thursday morning in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet while she was in her bedroom.
Neighbors at the Oak Forest Apartments in DeKalb County heard about a dozen shots around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“We got up and granddaughter said all get on the floor! Get on the floor!” said neighbor Vicki Randall.
A stray bullet went into the bedroom of the sleeping girl, hitting her in the arm.
