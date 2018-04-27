  • Gun fired during fight between ex-lovers at Sandy Springs city center, police say

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a shot was fired during a dispute between to ex-lovers at the new city center in Sandy Springs. 

    The location was at 237 Johnson Ferry Road NE.

    The Sandy Springs police deputy chief said a woman showed up to the facility and confronted her ex-love interest and pulled a gun. That's when the deputy chief said the man wrestled it away, but the gun discharged into the floor.

    Nobody was injured and that woman was taken into custody.

    The deputy chief says the facility isn't open for business so nobody else was around that could have been hurt.

