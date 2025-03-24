Sewer rehabilitation, replacement project to begin March 31 in DeKalb County, expect traffic delays

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials say work to rehabilitate and replace more than 3,000 feet of sewer lines and manhole structures will start March 31, with traffic impacts and construction-related noise expected.

According to the county, crews will work to replace or rehabilitate roughly 3,091 feet of gravity sewer main between Eastwyck Drive and Saratoga Drive, with the project to last about a year.

Should weather not impact construction efforts, the project is expected to be completed in March 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting next Monday.

Ahead of construction beginning, DeKalb County officials will have a virtual community meeting via Zoom on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

To join the Gravity Sewer Rehabilitation and Replacement Project meeting, go online here.

For more information, DeKalb County Watershed Management is available by email or over the phone at 1-800-986-1108.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group