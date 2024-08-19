Several homes damaged in DeKalb County after Sunday evening storm

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Multiple homes in DeKalb County were damaged after storms on Sunday evening.
One Ellenwood street seemed to suffer the brunt of the storm damages.
The street that suffered the damage is a short distance away from Mimosa Hill Park.
Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen is in Ellenwood, speaking with neighbors for Channel 2 Action News
One of the homes was even split down the middle due to damage from a tree.
Multiple homes appear to have been affected by the tree damage.
It’s unclear whether anyone has been displaced from their homes.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the American Red Cross to see if they are assisting those impacted by the damage.
