‘Serial arsonist’ arrested after setting multiple fires in Brookhaven

The Brookhaven Police Department announced the arrest of a serial arsonist and burglar, saying they had “ended the mayhem.”

According to police, Dillon Welch was arrested for a “string of incidents including multiple acts of arson, burglary and vandalism.”

He now faces multiple felony charges in Brookhaven and charges in the City of Atlanta, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brookhaven police said over the course of almost three weeks, officers responded to a series of crimes around the Executive Park and Buford Highway corridors.

Over the course of 18 days, Welch is accused of stealing bicycles, breaking into or damaging multiple vehicles, setting vehicles on fire, tampering with doors at a mental health facility and breaking glass at a CVS.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here’s what officers were investigating, and how they narrowed the list of suspects down to Welch:

April 11: Two high-end bicycles were reported stolen from a secured storage unit at an apartment complex in Executive Park South.

Two high-end bicycles were reported stolen from a secured storage unit at an apartment complex in Executive Park South. Also on April 11 : At 60 Executive Park South, multiple vehicles were vandalized—windows shattered, mirrors broken, and graffiti written in permanent marker. Surveillance footage captured a white male matching Welch’s description in the area.

: At 60 Executive Park South, multiple vehicles were vandalized—windows shattered, mirrors broken, and graffiti written in permanent marker. Surveillance footage captured a white male matching Welch’s description in the area. April 28: Two separate vehicle fires were reported in the early morning hours at 10 and 60 Executive Park. The fires damaged at least five vehicles. Witnesses described a tall, bald white male with a light beard holding a lantern near the scene.

Two separate vehicle fires were reported in the early morning hours at 10 and 60 Executive Park. The fires damaged at least five vehicles. Witnesses described a tall, bald white male with a light beard holding a lantern near the scene. Also on April 28: Security staff at a nearby medical facility reported suspicious behavior and vehicle tampering. Staff on scene observed a male attempting to open locked doors within the facility. Additional vehicle damage was reported in the parking area.

Security staff at a nearby medical facility reported suspicious behavior and vehicle tampering. Staff on scene observed a male attempting to open locked doors within the facility. Additional vehicle damage was reported in the parking area. April 29: At Skyland Trail, a mental health treatment facility, Welch forced entry through a security gate and interior door. He then entered a staff kitchen while armed with a knife. He was seen on surveillance video before leeing the scene. Although no injuries occurred, the intrusion caused significant disruption and concern for staff and residents.

At Skyland Trail, a mental health treatment facility, Welch forced entry through a security gate and interior door. He then entered a staff kitchen while armed with a knife. He was seen on surveillance video before leeing the scene. Although no injuries occurred, the intrusion caused significant disruption and concern for staff and residents. Also on April 29: Officers responded to a commercial alarm at the CVS at the intersection of Buford Hwy and N Druid Hills Rd. There they found forced entry to the glass storefront via a fire extinguisher.

After being taken into custody, Brookhaven police say Welch was charged with:

Arson (1st & 2nd Degree) (multiple counts)

Burglary (1st & 2nd Degree) ) (multiple counts)

Criminal Damage to Property (1st & 2nd Degree) (multiple counts)

Criminal Trespass

Entering an Automobile

Tampering with Evidence

Brookhaven officers also said Welch was charged in connection to arson and vandalism cases in Atlanta.

“This case highlights the importance of thorough police work and collaboration,” Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley said in a statement. “Thanks to the persistence of our team and support from our community partners, a dangerous individual is now in custody.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group