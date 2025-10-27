‘Save Decatur Schools’ group forms to oppose consolidation plans

DECATUR, Ga. — Parents in Decatur are opposing a plan to consolidate schools due to declining enrollment, with a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

The City Schools of Decatur is considering consolidating five K-2nd grade facilities as some schools have fewer than 200 students.

A group called ‘Save Decatur Schools’ has formed to oppose the plan, advocating for a delay in the decision.

The group of parents has quickly gained more than 200 members, with a goal of encouraging the school system to delay a final decision.

Parents told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen they appreciate the smaller, neighborhood school concept, which is a significant reason they reside in the community.

Ryan Cino, a parent, said he was concerned about the impact of the proposed school consolidation on the community, and how it feels, in Decatur.

“With this quick decision that has such a huge impact on the community, it feels very rushed,” he said.

Cino and his wife have twins attending Westchester Lower Elementary School in Decatur, one of the schools potentially affected by the consolidation.

The Cino family said where you send your kids to school matters, and said that smaller schools are better schools.

“The parents know each other. The students know each other. I have two kids with special needs who have really grown,” Cino explained to Channel 2 Action News.

The first of two public hearings on the school consolidation plan is set for Wednesday, as parents continue to voice their concerns over the potential impact on their community.

“Shutting down a school without prior notice really starts to take away from that community feel that everyone has come to Decatur for,” Cino said.

The district will make a final decision by the end of the year, officials said.

