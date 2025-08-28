Sandy Springs PD to host self-defense training for kids and teen girls

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department is hosting self-defense training sessions for children and teen girls. One session of each will be held in September, and another session of each in November.

The classes, sponsored by the Sandy Springs Society, are part of the Revved Up Kids program and are designed to teach personal safety and self-defense skills.

The following classes are planned:

Personal Safety and Self-Defense for Children

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Nov. 1, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Safer Teen Girls Training

Sept. 27, 1 - 3 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1 - 3 p.m.

All classes will be held at 620 Morgan Falls Road.

The morning classes are for co-ed children ages 6-11, while the afternoon classes are specifically for teen girls ages 11-19.

The cost for each participant is $25, but attendees can register for free using the promo code GRANT at checkout.

The program for children focuses on teaching kids about unsafe people and how to respond appropriately, including self-defense tactics. It uses age-appropriate language and includes components such as “Be Smart Awareness Training” and “Be Strong Defense Training.”

For teen girls, the training covers understanding risks from strangers and known attackers, incorporating personal safety into decisions and responding to an attacker with full-force self-defense practice. The program also addresses topics like sexual assault and intimate partner violence, assuming participants have basic knowledge of these concepts.

Space for the training sessions is limited, and advance registration is encouraged to secure a spot. Parents are encouraged to attend with their children, especially for the teen girls’ session, which involves frank discussions on sensitive topics.

More information, including a registration link, is available here. Those with question can contact event organizers at 678-526-3335) or email training@revvedupkids.org.

