Road rage shooting along I-285 leaves driver injured, police searching for shooter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire in the middle of the interstate during a possible road rage incident, shutting down part of I-285 on Thursday.

A witness was working in a business nearby and told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that the shots sounded scary.

“It was really loud. Very, very loud,” Zerina Hecimovic said.

Hecimovic was in the middle of her shift Thursday afternoon and didn’t know where the loud noises were coming from.

But she remembers telling her patient she doesn’t normally hear those sounds coming from the interstate.

“I was treating her and all of a sudden we heard consecutive really loud noises - like doot, doot, doot, doot, do, and we just kind of looked at each other like, ‘What could that be?’” Hecimovic said.

She thought it was someone’s engine or maybe a crash until Fernandes showed her video taken from NewsChopper 2 showing DeKalb County police investigating a road rage incident on the northbound side of I-285.

Police are looking for the person who fired several shots into a white car, hitting the driver.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the trunk, and the victim was in critical condition when paramedics transported him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police are looking for the gunman, and they’re encouraging witnesses to call Crime Stoppers with any information that could help.

“It’s definitely scary, especially with our office being so close to the road. If there’s any strays or something like that, that’s also a concern,” Hecimovic said.

Again, if you saw anything related to this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

