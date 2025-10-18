Retired K-9 who safeguarded 6 U.S. presidents dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — K-9 Hali, who served the DeKalb Police Bomb Squad for nine years, has passed away.

The DeKalb County Police Department says Hali was a beloved and exemplary working dog who served from June 2013 to December 2022, making significant contributions to public safety and community engagement.

Hali’s handler, MPO CT Turner, expressed that working with Hali was a privilege, highlighting her trustworthiness and exemplary service.

Throughout her career, Hali played a crucial role in safeguarding venues and motorcades for numerous dignitaries, including Presidents and First Ladies Carter, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, and Trump; several Vice Presidents, U.S. Military Dignitaries, Secretary of States, Attorney Generals, FBI Directors, DeKalb County CEOs and DeKalb County Commissioners; the Dalai Lama; and several foreign Heads of State and Dignitaries.

She also helped secure high-profile events such as the Super Bowl, Atlanta Falcons games, and other large gatherings in Metro Atlanta.

Hali participated in many community events and school demonstrations, where her patience and temperament made her a favorite among children.

In addition to her public safety duties, Hali assisted the DeKalb Police Homicide Unit in recovering several weapons, including a murder weapon.

DKPD says Hali’s passing marks the end of a distinguished career, and she will be fondly remembered by those who had the opportunity to work with her.

