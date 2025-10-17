Search underway for Cobb County dentist who disappeared several days ago

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A well-known dentist from Cobb County, Melanie Nadler Litt, has been reported missing, with her last sighting on Oct. 13.

Friends and family of Litt have taken to social media to raise awareness about her disappearance, urging the public for any information that could help locate her.

Cobb County police have confirmed that they are actively investigating the disappearance of Litt.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear, and no further details have been released by the authorities at this time.

As the investigation continues, the community remains hopeful for any leads that might bring Litt back safely.

