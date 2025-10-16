Cobb mother of 2-year-old killed in head-on collision while driving to work

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 23-year-old mother was killed in a head-on crash on Lower Roswell Road in East Cobb on Wednesday morning.

She was minutes away from work when the collision happened, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

The crash involved Bryanda Joya’s Honda Accord and a Lexus SUV, injuring the other driver. Joya was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Bryanda Joya graduated from Hiram High School and worked as an insurance coordinator for a pediatric dentist in East Cobb. She was also taking coding classes while raising her 2-year-old son.

Witnesses described the crash scene as horrific, with tire marks and gas leaks visible on the pavement. Friends and family have set up a memorial at the site to honor Joya’s memory.

Her coworkers returned to the crash scene on Thursday to hold hands, pray, and contribute to the growing memorial.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with funeral expenses and support for her young son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group