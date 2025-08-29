Residents react to new sidewalk widening project, outdoor table permits in Avondale Estates

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — Avondale Estates is widening its downtown sidewalks to allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining and attract more visitors.

The sidewalk widening project is part of a master plan to make downtown Avondale Estates more inviting and attractive to visitors. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Coinciding with the widening project, Avondale Estates City Commissioners passed an ordinance on Wednesday that requires businesses to get permits to have outdoor seating and food at their properties.

Channel 2 Action News reported the permit process was passed unanimously in the city commission, taking effect upon being signed by the mayor.

“For places like us, we have such a small square footage inside. It’s helpful to have tables outside to expand that space and allow more people to enjoy our pastries,” Morgan Perkins, co-owner of Galette Pastry Shop, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Perkins said that the additional space allows her business to accommodate more customers, which has been beneficial for her shop.

City Manager Patrick Bryant explained that the sidewalk widening is part of a broader initiative to enhance the downtown area and make it a more appealing destination. Georgia Tech engineering students visited the bakery to enjoy pastries.

“What we’re trying to do is create more of a main street to attract visitors here as a destination,” Bryant said.

The sidewalk widening project in Avondale Estates is set to enhance the downtown area, providing more space for outdoor dining and attracting visitors to the community.

