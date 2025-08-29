Georgia among 16 states, DC where COVID vaccines limited at CVS clinics, pharmacies

ATLANTA — There are 17 parts of the United States where COVID-19 vaccines have a limited availability to patients.

According to a CVS Health spokeswoman, 16 states and the District of Columbia have limits on COVID vaccination availability, including in Georgia. In three states, the shots are unable to be provided to patients at all.

CVS said the vaccines are only legally permitted at CVS pharmacies or MinuteClinics in certain states, though in Georgia patients can go to MinuteClinc locations and be vaccinated as soon as supplies are available.

For CVS pharmacies, versus the clinics inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, prescriptions are required for pharmacists to provide the COVID vaccines.

In addition to Georgia, the following locations have the prescription requirement, depending on the patient’s age:

Arizona

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

North Carolina

New York

Pennsylvania

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

The three states where the shots are not being provided at CVS pharmacies or clinics are Massachusetts, Nevada and New Mexico.

CVS told Channel 2 Action News they "expect to receive the updated 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days. We’ll administer FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines in states where legally permitted at CVS Pharmacy and/or MinuteClinic to meet our patients’ needs."

For patients interested in appointments can be scheduled online, through their app or with walk-ins at pharmacies or clinics.

