Red Cross assisting victims of DeKalb County condo fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire in DeKalb County displaced almost 20 people from their homes on Colonial Way.

When firefighters arrived Sunday afternoon, the Georgetown of Atlanta condos were aflame.

Now, the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents in the wake of the fire.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were sent to coordinate emergency aid and 12 people, among five families, were helped.

The Red Cross said they are providing direct client assistance and recovery planning to families affected by the fire.

