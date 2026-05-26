Rainstorms open large sinkhole in Decatur neighborhood

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur sinkhole is now covered in a metal plate after opening over the past several days during rainstorms.

“It was just a small little divot and then underneath it broke out and it was just a giant hole,” said Lucas Vencel, who lives a few doors down from the sinkhole at Emerson Ave. and Drexel Ave. in Decatur.

Both the City of Decatur and DeKalb County crews came out to evaluate the hole Tuesday.

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Decatur said they noted the hole days ago and reported it to DeKalb County. County crews came out Tuesday to cover the hole with a metal plate.

There is no timeline for when a permanent repair will be made.

But the plate is satisfying for neighbors who told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan they came too close to the hole over the past few days.

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“I would not want to be driving anywhere near that,” said neighbor Melanie Buckmaster.

“Actually, I almost ran into it, because I was looking at my phone tracking my walk and my running,” said neighbor Amber Swain. “Looks like it’s grown though with all the water and all the flooding.”

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