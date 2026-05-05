Rabies case confirmed in major metro Atlanta community

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government confirmed a positive rabies case on Tuesday after an incident involving a cat and a raccoon.

According to the county, a positive rabies case was reported in Lithonia involving a dead cat and a raccoon.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies on Sunday, officials said.

DeKalb County Animal Control said residents should make sure their pets are up to date for preventive rabies vaccination and should get rid of outdoor feeding stations and access to garbage cans.

Georgia is a rabies endemic state, officials said, meaning the virus is in the area all year long and multiple cases may be reported throughout the year.

Anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately.

You can contact DeKalb County Animal Control at 404-294-2996, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, or 404-294-2519 after hours for more information, or to report an animal bite.

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