Principal resigns after 9-year-old with special needs says teacher choked her

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The principal of a charter school in Decatur has resigned after a teacher was accused of choking a student at the school.

Dr. Lenise Bostic has resigned as principal at DeKalb Preparatory Academy, the governing board announced in a letter to parents.

That follows the resignation of the teacher who was accused of choking a 9-year-old with special needs at the school.

The letter did not address a reason for Bostic’s exit. It said the chief academic officer, Dr. Brian Merritt, would be the interim Head of School.

It thanked families for their “continued trust, partnership and dedication to our school community.”

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes reported Feb. 25 that the unidentified teacher assaulted the daughter of another teacher at the school in January.

The parent, Schumeter Driscol, said she was out of town that day, so the teacher called her godfather, Dion Gates.

“She said, ‘You need to come get Kailee before I put my hands on her or say something outta line, which would cause me to lose my job,’” Gates described.

Driscol said administrators told her they were going to let them see the video. But six weeks later, she says she still hasn’t seen it.

“I put in open records requests, so has my attorney, and we have yet to receive the video,” she said.

According to a document obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the teacher was allowed to resign instead of being fired.

“Acceptance of the resignation allows for an efficient resolution of the personnel matter while maintaining continuity of school operations,” the letter reads in part.

She says she just wants some type of accountability.

“I’m a mother first. This is my only daughter, and I’m gonna go and do the right thing and get justice for my daughter, regardless,” Driscol said.

The parents believed the school brushed the whole thing off.

