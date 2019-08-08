‘Potential mold' forces North DeKalb Mall post office to close temporarily

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Water damage and the threat of mold has forced the post office at North DeKalb Mall to temporarily close, officials said.
There was "visual evidence of water damage to the ceiling and walls," at the post office, which is located on the southern side of the mammoth retail center, U.S. Postal Service spokesman Rick Badie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.
Crews are testing for "potential mold," he said.
The Atlanta-Journal Constitution contributed to this report.
