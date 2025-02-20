Police use drone to capture DeKalb County drug deals on video

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Brookhaven police say they used a drone to capture a suspected drug dealer.

Police told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that they deployed a drone after an officer received a call about someone making drug deals out of a Jeep.

Lt. Abrem Ayana says the drone caught two suspected drug deals.

One of them involved the driver of a white SUV, which was later stopped nearby with marijuana. The other was a woman walking who was later stopped with suspected crack cocaine.

Around the same time as those arrests, Lt. Ayana says officers approached a black Jeep and could smell marijuana.

When officers searched it, they say they found much more than marijuana.

Attorneys for Contrina Williams, the arrested driver, say she’s innocent.

“She was merely at the car wash, eating her food,” attorney Jacoby Hudson said. “We intend to prove her innocence beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Lt. Ayana says they use technology like drones to give officers an added level of assurance when walking into uncertain situations.

“We utilize drones as first responders,” Lt. Ayana said.

Lt. Ayana says Brookhaven has solved a number of crimes using all the technology sources he mentioned, including the drone force.

