CLOSURES: Some school districts going virtual, delaying due to icy roads

ATLANTA — Ahead of winter weather moving through north Georgia on Wednesday, several school districts made the decision to go virtual or close school.

As icy conditions continue in some parts of north Georgia, some school districts are making changes on Thursday as well.

Here’s a list of schools that have made changes.

Note: This list will be updated as more school districts make their decision.

Virtual

Gilmer County Schools - Virtual learning on Thursday, Feb. 20

Delayed

Fannin County Schools - Operating on a two-hour delay on Thursday, Feb. 20

