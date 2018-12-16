  • Police: Teaching assistant arrested for shoving 10-year-old also fired gun at teens

    By: Christian Jennings

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teacher's assistant who was arrested after pushing down a student was also arrested earlier this year after police say she fired a gun at a group of teenagers. 

    Channel 2 Action News first reported on Carlas Smith, a teaching assistant at McNair Discovery Learning Academy, earlier this week. Smith, 47, is accused of using her hands to push a 10-year-old boy to the floor at school on Dec. 7. Smith was arrested Thursday on simple battery charges.

    Channel 2's Christian Jennings dug into Smith's background and found that she was also arrested for an incident with minors in April. Police said Smith fired a gun at the group of teens as they used a cut-through to get to a store near her home. She was charged with reckless conduct.  

    Jennings talked to one of the teens and two of the boys' mothers, who are all stunned Smith was allowed to keep working with children. 

