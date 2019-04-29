Police searching for suspect or suspects who shot man at Krystal

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot a man at a Krystal in DeKalb County Sunday night.
The shooting happened on Evans Mill Road in Lithonia.
The man is in serious condition, police said.
We have a photographer on the way to the scene working to gather more information.
We're working to learn about the search for the suspect and what led to the shooting, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
