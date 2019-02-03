Police searching for man wanted for murder in stabbing death of his mother

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a man wanted for murder in the stabbing death of his mother in DeKalb County.
Police said they responded to a call about a person dead in Stone Mountain on Saturday.
Shirley Merritt was found stabbed to death inside her home.
The suspect has been identified as Richard Merritt, 44, Shirley Merritt's son. Police have issued a murder warrant for Richard Merritt.
He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police believe he may be in his mother's 2009 Lexus RX350. The car is brown and has a Georgia tag with plate number CBV6004.
DeKalb Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Merritt to please contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rapper Bow Wow, woman arrested in Atlanta after fight
- Buying gas from a station on this list is better for your car
- PHOTOS: Celebrities, athletes descend on Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}