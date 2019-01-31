Police searching for gunman who opened fire in high school parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Parents and students are on high alert after a man was shot in the parking lot of Miller Grove High School in DeKalb County.
The suspect broke the car's window, leaving glass in the parking lot.
Police said there was some sort of struggle and the suspect opened fire. A basketball game being held at the time caused a huge safety concern for parents and neighbors nearby.
A 35-year-old man was working out on the track. When he came back to his car, police say he saw a man rummaging inside it.
"He attempted to apprehend the suspect. They got into a struggle. The suspect pulled a gun and fired one shot. The shot went into his hand and into his leg," Chief Bradley Gober of DeKalb County School Police told Channel 2 Action News.
District police say school safety is their No. 1 priority.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Super Bowl Sting: 33 arrested for sex trafficking in just 4 days
- Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman streamed on Facebook Live
- 13-year-old found dead after running away over cellphone fight with parents
"We're lucky to have our own school police department, as well as a public safety department that has security officers," said parent Sheirda Banks.
Gober said two DeKalb County School Police officers were on duty. The officers responded to the rear of the school and they provided assistance to the victim.
The suspect ran away. Gober said he thinks it was crime of opportunity.
"Events after school, it's usually a police officer or campus security adviser present at the time for the protection of the people attending the event and also the students," he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}