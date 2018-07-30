Three people shot at DeKalb County motel, police say

DEKALB COUNTY - Police are responding to a shooting that injured three people in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened at the Budget Inn at 2945 Gus Place in Decatur.
According to DeKalb police, one person suffered serious injuries. Two others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police are not yet sure how the shooting started or who fired the gun.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
